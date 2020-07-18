One more COVID-19 patient dies in Uttarakhand, toll up to 52

One more COVID-19 patient died in Uttarakhand on Saturday taking the toll to 52 even as the pandemic tally rose to 4,276 with 174 more testing positive, the health bulletin stated. A 52-year-old coronavirus patient died at AIIMS, Rishikesh. As per the death summary provided by the hospital, the cause of his death was cardiac arrest due to respiratory failure, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 174 new cases were detected in the state on Saturday. Dehradun district reported the highest number with 50 cases followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 45, Nainital 36, Haridwar 27, Almora 7 and Pithoragarh, Tehri and Uttarkashi three each, it said.

With the addition of new cases, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally has risen to 4,276 out of whom 3,081 people have recovered, 35 have migrated out of the state and 52 are dead. The number of active cases stands at 1,108, the bulletin said.