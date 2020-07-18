Left Menu
199 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, four deaths

Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 24,163 with 199 new patients being reported on Saturday, the Gujarat health department said. The city, thus, has 206 micro containment zones now. Rural parts of Ahmedabad district reported 17 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally of cases there to 1,053.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:47 IST
Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 24,163 with 199 new patients being reported on Saturday, the Gujarat health department said. The COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 1,541 with four new fatalities, it said.

169 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered coronavirus cases in the district to 18,841. Out of 199 new cases, 182 were reported from the city and 17 from other parts of the district.

All four deaths were reported from the city. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has removed 16 areas from the list of micro-containment zones while adding ten new areas to the list. The city, thus, has 206 micro containment zones now.

Rural parts of Ahmedabad district reported 17 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally of cases there to 1,053. 894, or 85 percent of these patients have recovered, the health department release said.

The district administration has decided to carry out mass screenings through mobile vans among vulnerable sections of population in far-flung rural areas, Ahmedabad District Development Officer Arun Mahesh Babu told reporters on Saturday. The drive will focus on the elderly population, he said.

