2 held for killing sarpanch in Haryana's Rohtak

Haryana Police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 75-year-old sarpanch in Rohtak district, officials said. Unidentified assailants had shot dead Balkrishan, a resident of Chidi village in Rohtak district, at his home on Thursday evening, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Kapil, Chidi village's ‘panch’ (panchayat member), and his associate Pawan. The weapon used in the incident was also recovered, police said. Kapil and Pawan were held from Rohtak-Jind road, they said.

Based on the complaint of Balkrishan's son Kuldeep, police had registered a murder case against unidentified persons at Lakhanmajra police station in Rohtak. Investigation revealed that Kapil and Pawan had taken the contract for the Panchayati land of the village but did not pay the annual amount of the contract despite repeated reminders from the village head Balkrishan, police said.

There could be more people involved in the murder and conspiracy and efforts are on to trace them, they said. Kapil and Pawan would be produced before a court in Rohtak on Sunday, police said.

On Friday, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had reacted strongly to the killing of the ‘sarpanch’, alleging that law and order in Haryana has completely collapsed under the BJP-led government. Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, had also spoken with the Rohtak SP and the Haryana DGP, demanding quick action in the matter.