UP: Man found dead in Noida hotel, suicide suspected

The body of 27-year-old man, who is suspected to have committed suicide, was found inside a hotel room in Noida's sector 27 on Saturday, police said. The man was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a bedsheet, they said

“The deceased has been identified as a resident of Noida's Sector 93. A suicide note was found in his purse which stated that he was unable to clear his financial debts and was taking the extreme step,” an officer from the Sector 20 Police Station said

The family of the deceased is being contacted and further proceedings are underway, the police said.