Man killed in Gr Noida, police suspect land as murder motive

A 27-year-old man was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday and the police suspects it to be a case of murder by someone known to the victim in order to usurp his farmland, officials said. Deepak had left home last evening after telling his family that he was going to Rabupura town to get some money on loan required for some work but did not return till late in the night, the officials said.

Deepak was found dead by locals near a stream outside Faleda village on Saturday morning with his body bearing injury marks and the police were alerted about the matter, a senior officer said. “While returning from Rabupura, Deepak had called home around 9.30 pm to inform his family that he was coming back with some friends. However, he did not return home and the body was found on Saturday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

“Deepak was the only child of his parents and had around 18 bigha land to his name. It appears that someone close is behind the killing and his property could be the motive for it. We are investigating the matter and tracking who will stake claim on his farmland now, among other points,” Singh said. An FIR has been lodged at the Rabupura police station under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) based on a complaint by his wife, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further proceedings were underway, the police added..