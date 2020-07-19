Left Menu
Assam's COVID-19 tally reaches 22,981; death toll rises to 53

Guwahati city, which is under a lockdown since June 28, reported 515 new cases. The Assam government has prohibited inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders to prevent any community spread of COVID-19 in the state, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Saturday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-07-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 01:17 IST
Record 1,060 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of people who have recovered from the disease to 15,165, Sarma said. Image Credit: ANI

Guwahati, Jul 18 ( PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Assam mounted to 53 after two more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,117 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 22,981, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The two men, aged 61 and 62 years, died at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital and the Jorhat Medical College Hospital, respectively, he said.

"1117 new #Covid19 positive patients in Assam today, with 515 cases from Guwahati City alone. Critical for us to #StayatHome to Stay Safe," Sarma tweeted. On Friday, the state had reported its highest single-day spike of 1,218 cases.

Record 1,060 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of people who have recovered from the disease to 15,165, Sarma said. "In a loud testimony to the sterling job by our medical care teams, pleased to share that 1060 patients have been discharged today," he said in another tweet.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 7,760 and fatalities at 53. Three patients have migrated out of the state. Guwahati city, which is under lockdown since June 28, reported 515 new cases.

The Assam government has prohibited the inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders to prevent any community spread of COVID-19 in the state, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Saturday. In medical and last rite emergencies, the movement will be allowed only with written permission from the deputy commissioner of the originating district, he said at a press conference here. However, movement of goods and essentials will continue uninterrupted, he said. The chief secretary said that night curfew and complete weekend lockdown will continue in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls. The night curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily.

The guidelines will come into force from 7 pm Saturday to 7 pm of August 2 in the entire district. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a video conference with the principals of the seven medical colleges in the state and asked them to prepare an action plan incorporating new initiatives and challenges following the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in the state. Sarma, the Health and Family Welfare Minister, visited the Jorhat Medical College Hospital and the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh to review the medical facilities and infrastructure.

"Ten #COVID19+ braveheart mothers have given birth to 4 baby girls and 6 boys. Congratulations to the families", the minister tweeted. The condition of the newborns and their mothers are stable and they are being monitored closely, a senior GMCH doctor said. "At times, we get the opportunity to smile amid adversity too," Sarma said. The health department has so far tested 6,14,743 samples for COVID-19.

