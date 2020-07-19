J-K: Identification of terrorists killed in Shopian encounter underway, incriminating material seized

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that the process of identification of the three terrorists, who were eliminated in an encounter in Shopian's Amshipora, is underway. Police have seized incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition from the encounter site where three terrorists were killed on Saturday.

"Bodies of killed terrorists sent to Baramulla for last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities," Kashmir police said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law in connection with the incident.

Further investigation is underway. The encounter between security forces and the terrorists began at Amshipora area in the early hours of Saturday. (ANI)