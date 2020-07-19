Left Menu
Minto Bridge waterlogging: Delhi Police says man possibly died of drowning

After a body was found under Delhi's Minto Bridge earlier today, the police has said that the person, identified as Kundan Singh, may have died due to drowning.

A bus stuck on the waterlogged road under Delhi's Minto Bridge on early Sunday morning. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After a body was found under Delhi's Minto Bridge earlier today, the police has said that the person, identified as Kundan Singh, may have died due to drowning. Aged 60, Singh was a goods carrier driver, operating commercial vehicle -- Tata Ace at the time of the incident, confirmed the Delhi Police.

"He was travelling from New Delhi Railway Station towards Connaught Place via Minto Bridge this morning, wherein he got stuck due to the waterlogging after the overnight rainfall. It appears he tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through the underpass, but could not. It seems that he died by drowning," the police said. It also added that no external injury marks were found on his body. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC are underway, informed the police.

Singh was identified by his co-worker earlier today while a New Delhi yard trackman pulled out the former's body from the waterlogged underpass. Earlier today, a bus also got stuck on the waterlogged road under Minto Bridge, following which fire department personnel arrived at the site to rescue people on-board. Singh's body was found floating in front of the bus. (ANI)

