BRS Lawmaker K Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 14 in Delhi Money Laundering Case
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 14:46 IST
Delhi court extends BRS lawmaker K Kavitha's judicial custody till May 14 in money laundering case.
