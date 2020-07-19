Left Menu
Uttarakhand CM directs officials to verify COVID-free certificates of tourists entering state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed officials to properly verify COVID-free certificates of tourists coming into the state. The instruction came after some tourists provided fake COVID-free certificates.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-07-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 12:58 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed officials to properly verify COVID-free certificates of tourists coming into the state. The instruction came after some tourists provided fake COVID-free certificates. According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that it has come to our knowledge that some tourists have come to our state with fake COVID-free certificates."

"All officers are directed to ensure proper checking of the certificates of all tourists while also seeing that no tourist faces problems," it added. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are a total of 4,276 cases of coronavirus in the state so far. While the active cases stand at 1,143, the numbers of patients cured or discharged are 3,081. The death toll due to the infection in the state is at 52. (ANI)

