Brown sugar worth Rs 3 crore seized in Odisha, one held

The Odisha Police seized brown sugar worth over Rs 3 crore in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday and arrested a drug peddler in this connection, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a search operation in Kuliana area and recovered around 3.28 kg of brown sugar from a dealer, Additional Director General (ADG), Crime Branch, Soumendra Priyadarshi said.

The arrested person is being interrogated by the STF personnel as part of efforts to find out details about the drug racket and the involvement of other people in the illegal trade, he said. With its sustained drive against illegal trade of drugs, the STF has seized over 15.64 kg of brown sugar so far this year, the ADG said.

A total of 40 people have been arrested by the STF so far in 2020 in such cases, he said..