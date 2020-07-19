Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Top stories from the western

. BES4 MP-VIRUS-KADAKNATH-DEMAND MP: Demand for Kadaknath chicken surges amid COVID-19 pandemic Indore: The demand for Kadaknath, a protein-rich breed of chicken from tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, has shot up significantly amid the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Sunday..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 17:07 IST
Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM8 CG-NAXALS-VILLAGERS-BEATEN 25 villagers injured after Naxals beat them in Dantewada Raipur: At least 25 villagers were injured, eight of them seriously, after being allegedly beaten by Naxals for seeking development in their area in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday. .

BOM5 MP-RAJASTHAN-DIGVIJAYA Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Cong: Digvijaya By Manish Shrivastava Bhopal: Blaming the BJP for the political drama in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked Sachin Pilot not to leave the grand old party. . BOM1 MH-VARAVARA RAO Varavara Rao shifted to Nanavati for neurological treatment Mumbai: Poet and Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao, a COVID-19 patient, was on Sunday shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for neurological and urological treatment, an official said. .

BOM2 MH-ACTOR-THREATS-FIR Actor threat case: FIR against two Instagram users Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against two Instagram account holders for allegedly threatening actor Rhea Chakraborty, an official said on Sunday. . BOM 7 MP-ATM-ROBBERY MP: Robbers blow up ATM with explosives; steal over Rs 22 lakh Panna: Two persons stole over Rs 22 lakh from an ATM after blowing it up with explosives in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. .

BOM9 MH-REMDESIVIR-ARREST Seven held for selling Remdesivir injections at higher cost Mumbai: Seven persons have been arrested here for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections being used in treatment of COVID-19 at a higher price, a police official said on Sunday. . LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-SAIBABA COVID-19: Ex-DU professor Saibaba moves bail plea in HC Nagpur: Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who is serving life sentence in a prison here for alleged Maoist links, has filed a bail application before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, citing his weak health and the outbreak of coronavirus in the jail. .

BES1 MP-TRANSPORT COMMISSIONER-TRANSFER MP: Transport commissioner transferred over 'envelope' video Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred state transport commissioner V Madhu Kumar to the police headquarters in Bhopal. . BES4 MP-VIRUS-KADAKNATH-DEMAND MP: Demand for Kadaknath chicken surges amid COVID-19 pandemic Indore: The demand for Kadaknath, a protein-rich breed of chicken from tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, has shot up significantly amid the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Sunday..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Budget for Puducherry to be presented on Monday

The Puducherry budget for 2020-21 is to be presented in the Assembly on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would deliver her customary address and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in-charge of Finance would present the budget, a press note...

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Mondays scheduled liftoff for the Arab worlds first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday. The launch of the orbiter name...

Naturopath booked for prescribing allopathic medicines

A naturopath has been booked for allegedly prescribing allopathic drugs to patients here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The clinic of the practitioner was raided on Saturday by a health officer, an official said.The accused didnt ho...

Iranian health officials play down president's figure of 25 million people infected

Iranian health officials sought on Sunday to play down the presidents estimate that some 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, saying it was based on serological blood tests that measure exposure to the illness and that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020