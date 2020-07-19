Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM8 CG-NAXALS-VILLAGERS-BEATEN 25 villagers injured after Naxals beat them in Dantewada Raipur: At least 25 villagers were injured, eight of them seriously, after being allegedly beaten by Naxals for seeking development in their area in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday. .

BOM5 MP-RAJASTHAN-DIGVIJAYA Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Cong: Digvijaya By Manish Shrivastava Bhopal: Blaming the BJP for the political drama in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked Sachin Pilot not to leave the grand old party. . BOM1 MH-VARAVARA RAO Varavara Rao shifted to Nanavati for neurological treatment Mumbai: Poet and Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao, a COVID-19 patient, was on Sunday shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for neurological and urological treatment, an official said. .

BOM2 MH-ACTOR-THREATS-FIR Actor threat case: FIR against two Instagram users Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against two Instagram account holders for allegedly threatening actor Rhea Chakraborty, an official said on Sunday. . BOM 7 MP-ATM-ROBBERY MP: Robbers blow up ATM with explosives; steal over Rs 22 lakh Panna: Two persons stole over Rs 22 lakh from an ATM after blowing it up with explosives in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. .

BOM9 MH-REMDESIVIR-ARREST Seven held for selling Remdesivir injections at higher cost Mumbai: Seven persons have been arrested here for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections being used in treatment of COVID-19 at a higher price, a police official said on Sunday. . LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-SAIBABA COVID-19: Ex-DU professor Saibaba moves bail plea in HC Nagpur: Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who is serving life sentence in a prison here for alleged Maoist links, has filed a bail application before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, citing his weak health and the outbreak of coronavirus in the jail. .

BES1 MP-TRANSPORT COMMISSIONER-TRANSFER MP: Transport commissioner transferred over 'envelope' video Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred state transport commissioner V Madhu Kumar to the police headquarters in Bhopal. . BES4 MP-VIRUS-KADAKNATH-DEMAND MP: Demand for Kadaknath chicken surges amid COVID-19 pandemic Indore: The demand for Kadaknath, a protein-rich breed of chicken from tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, has shot up significantly amid the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Sunday..