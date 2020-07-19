Cop, three others held on murder charge in Himachal's Hamirpur

A head constable and three others, including two women, have been arrested on the murder charge in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Sunday. Another head constable posted at the Galore police post in the district have also been placed under suspension in connection with the murder of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Goyas village, they added. Rakesh Kumar was found dead near a house in Daswin village on Thursday night. Hamirpur SP Arjit Sen Thakur said a case under Sections 34, 302 and 342 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them. He said the Badsar SHO is investigating the cause of the death and the case will be solved shortly. Meanwhile, local people protested against the arrest of the three villagers and submitted a memorandum to the authorities demanding action against the police personnel responsible for the crime

They said it was police, not local villagers, who were to be blame for the crime. They said all three villagers have been falsely implicated in the case

They also showed a video, in which police personnel are seen beating up Rakesh Kumar.