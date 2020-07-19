Left Menu
MP: Man kills two minor sons before hanging himself

Their bodies were found hanging on Saturday night at their residence in Mujaldapura village, located within Gandhwani police station limits, about 60 kms from the district headquarters, he said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said thatthe man, identified as Suresh Bhilala, allegedly hanged himself after hanging his two sons- aged 10 years and 7 years.

19-07-2020
A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged his two minor sons to death before ending his own life in the same way at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a police official said on Sunday. Their bodies were found hanging on Saturday night at their residence in Mujaldapura village, located within Gandhwani police station limits, about 60 kms from the district headquarters, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said thatthe man, identified as Suresh Bhilala, allegedly hanged himself after hanging his two sons- aged 10 years and 7 years. "Bhilala's wife had gone out in the fields when the incident took place on Saturday night. After she returned home, she found her two sons hanging in one room and husband in another one," he said.

The forensic and police teams inspected the spot after being alerted, he said. The reason behind the extreme step was not yet known, Singh said, adding that investigation into the case was on.

