Lightning kills 10 people in Bihar; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Three persons were killed in Purnea, two in Begusarai and one each person in Patna, Saharsa, East Champaran, Madhepura and Darbhanga districts, a Disaster Management Department official said. More than 160 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state in the past three weeks.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 19:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

At least 10 people were killed in lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in seven districts of Bihar on Sunday, officials said. Three persons were killed in Purnea, two in Begusarai and one each person in Patna, Saharsa, East Champaran, Madhepura, and Darbhanga districts, a Disaster Management Department official said.

More than 160 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state in the past three weeks. The highest number of 83 people were killed in lightning strikes in 23 districts on June 25.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of 10 persons due to lightning strikes, an official release said, adding "he was with the families of victims of lightning in the hour of disaster". Kumar directed payment of Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to next of the kin of each deceased.

The chief minister appealed to the people of the state to remain vigilant and stay indoors as far as possible during the bad weather. He also asked people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department in this regard.

