Guj: Surat district's COVID-19 case count crosses 10,000-mark

Surat in Gujarat reported 285 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, highest for any district in the state for the day, which pushed its tally beyond the 10,000- mark, the health department said. The district's case count now stands at 10,258, it said. With nine deaths, the district's COVID-19 fatality count was also the highest in the state on Sunday.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 19-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Surat in Gujarat reported 285 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, highest for any district in the state for the day, which pushed its tally beyond the 10,000- mark, the health department said. The district's case count now stands at 10,258, it said.

With nine deaths, the district's COVID-19 fatality count was also the highest in the state on Sunday. With this, its number of victims has now gone up to 435. Surat city reported 206 new cases, while rural areas in the district recorded 79.

Six of the nine deaths were reported from the city, and three from the district, the health department said in a release. With 207 patients getting discharged during the day, the tally of recovered patients in the district rose to 6,315.

Among those discharged on Sunday was a 29-year-old woman, who recovered from the infection after nearly a month-and-a-half as she also suffered from TB, local health officials said. She had to be kept in the ICU for a week after being admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the civil hospital on May 7, they said.

The SMIMER Hospital of Surat Municipal Corporation has taken a new initiative to offer "psycho-social health cure treatment" to the COVID-19 patients admitted there. As part of this, the authorities have decided to connect the patients to their relatives through video calls once a day so that they know about their well-being, officials said.

This is a part of the "psycho-social health cure treatment" adopted by the hospital authority to cheer up the patients and make them mentally strong by creating a positive atmosphere for them, they said.

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

2,000 multi-brand retail outlets to be opened in Haryana under cooperative dept

Under the aegis of Haryanas Cooperative Department, 2,000 multi-brand retail outlets will be opened in the state to encourage young entrepreneurs, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday. Khattar said that through the coop...

Man arrested for stating talaq thrice to wife

Hyderabad, July 19 PTI A case has been registered under the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act-2019, which prohibits divorce by pronouncing talaq by husbands of married Muslim women, over a complaint by a woman that her husba...

EU summit drags into 3rd day amid splits on virus fund

European Union leaders remained fundamentally divided for a third day Sunday over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro USD 2.1 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that they might not r...

Minto Bridge: U'khand Cong leader asks Kejriwal govt to pay Rs 10-lakh compensation

Uttarakhand Congress Vice-President Dhirendra Pratap has demanded that the Delhi government pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Kundan Kumar who drowned at the heavily waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass Sunday. A mini-truck dr...
