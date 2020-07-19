UP: 2 girls drown in floodwater

Two girls drowned in floodwater in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place when Suman (17), a resident of Gagnai Babu village, and Pushpa (10) from Siwan village had gone to the Mehdawal area, according to Station Officer Anil Kumar Pandey.

There the girls slipped into deep water and drowned, he said. When the girls did not reach home, their family members launched a search for them, the officer said.

Later, the bodies were found and handed over to the family members after the necessary formalities, Pandey added.