Adityanath asks officials to ensure no laxity in COVID-19 survey

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked officials to ensure there is no laxity in the door-to-door survey for COVID-19, amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the state capital Lucknow. Adityanath also directed the chief secretary to immediately appoint DG Health.

He said all services and activities related to COVID-19 be linked to the integrated command and control center. He directed that COVID beds in Lokbandhu Hospital be increased to 200, a statement issued by the UP government said.

Adityanath also instructed officials to carry out effective enforcement and said that cleanliness and sanitization campaign should be carried out on Saturdays and Sundays. COVID helpdesks should be established in every government office, the statement said.

Rapid Antigen tests should be carried out on suspected patients, and the infected persons should be accordingly admitted to hospitals. In a statement issued earlier in the day, the UP government said 392 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state capital on Sunday. So far 47 COVID-19 patients have died in Lucknow, while the count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,509.

Till now, as many as 1,453 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the city. The total COVID-19 cases in Lucknow is 4,009.