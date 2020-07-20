C'garh: Seven-day lockdown declared in Raipur from July 22

Left Menu
A seven-day lockdown will be enforced in municipal limits of Raipur and Birgaon beginning July 22 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, an official said on Sunday. All shops, commercial institutions and weekly markets will remain closed in Raipur and Birgaon municipal areas. However, certain relaxations have been allowed for factories, construction works and labour works in both containment zones, he said.

A seven-day lockdown will be enforced in municipal limits of Raipur and Birgaon beginning July 22 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, an official said on Sunday. The entire area under Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Birgaon Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Raipur district has been declared as containment zones, collector S Bharathi Dasan said in an order.

Several activities will be restricted during July 22 to July 28 midnight, the official said. Chhattisgarh has so far recorded 5,407 COVID-19 cases and the number is increasing day by day, he said.

"In Raipur district, 1,172 positive cases have been registered till date, of which more than 950 cases have been reported in the last one month only," he said. As on date, over 200 containment zones have been identified in Raipur and Birgaon municipal corporation areas, of which, 165 containment zones are still active. However, cases are still rising steadily in these two urban areas, he said.

All government, semi-government and private offices will remain closed during the lockdown. "Officials and employees will be working from home," he said, adding that all public transport services including buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws will not be allowed to operate.

Only persons on emergency medical duty will be allowed to ply. Private vehicles engaged in essential services or transportation of essential commodities will be allowed to operate, he said.

Transportation of commercial cargo vehicles will be allowed in prohibitory zones during night hours only, he said. All shops, commercial institutions and weekly markets will remain closed in Raipur and Birgaon municipal areas.

However, certain relaxations have been allowed for factories, construction works and labour works in both containment zones, he said. In case any COVID-19 patient is identified in these factories/units, the management will have to bear the entire cost of treatment for workers.

Factories/units based in rural areas of Raipur district will be relaxed from these prohibitory orders, he said. All religious, cultural and tourism spots will remain closed.

Selling of vegetables, fruits, eggs, mutton, chicken, fish, will be allowed from 6 am till 10 am during the lockdown. Home delivery of milk and newspapers will be allowed from 6 am till 9.30 am. Banks will function with minimum strength, he added.

