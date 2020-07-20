Kiran Bedi to not address House for presentation of budget
She said she has informed the chief minister that he had not sent her the documents as required under the provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act 1963. In a letter to Narayanasamy, a copy of which was shared with media persons through WhatsApp, she asked him to give a new date for budget presentation.PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 20-07-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 00:54 IST
Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has said she has decided to not deliver her customary address of the budget session as Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had not sent her the annual financial statement and demand for grants meant to be presented in the House on Monday. She said she has informed the chief minister that he had not sent her the documents as required under the provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act 1963.
In a letter to Narayanasamy, a copy of which was shared with media persons through WhatsApp, she asked him to give a new date for budget presentation. "It is a serious omission," she said, adding that the CM sent her the inaugural address late Sunday evening.
She told Narayanasamy that he should give a fresh date for presenting the budget. "The budget is not approved as is mandated and there is, therefore, no point on my part to address the House in such circumstances," she told PTI.
Bedi said she had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the development. She said the Chief Minister's Office has refused to accept her letter.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kiran Bedi
- V Narayanasamy
- House
- CM
- Amit Shah
- letter
ALSO READ
Yashomati Thakur writes to CM requesting WFH for female govt employees
MP cabinet expansion: BJP MLA writes to CM, says people upset
Bihar Deputy CM, Assembly Speaker test negative for COVID 19
Number of COVID patients needing hospitalisation lowering, more getting cured at home: CM
Karnataka CM allocates responsibility to ministers for COVID-19 management