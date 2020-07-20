Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MP says AI's leave without pay scheme 'not voluntary', flags contradictions in official memo

A day after demanding reversal of Air India's leave without pay move, senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Monday sought to push the point further and claimed the scheme was "not voluntary" and that the airline's internal memo and press statement were "self-contradictory".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:59 IST
TMC MP says AI's leave without pay scheme 'not voluntary', flags contradictions in official memo

A day after demanding reversal of Air India's leave without pay move, senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Monday sought to push the point further and claimed the scheme was "not voluntary" and that the airline's internal memo and press statement were "self-contradictory". The Rajya Sabha member put up Air India's office memo of July 14 and press statement of July 17 on his Twitter handle and highlighted some parts of the documents that he claimed were "self-contradictory".

"As per this evidence, Leave Without Pay (LWP) is NOT voluntary. Exhibit #1-@airindiain memo #420 on LWP (leave without pay) Exhibit #2-AI Press Release (points 2, 8 & 9) Press Release July17, self-contradictory (sic)," he tweeted. The central government has justified the national carrier's decision to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years, with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that equity infusion of Rs 500-600 crore every year was not sustainable and cost-cutting was necessary.

Air India's decision came amid the coronavirus pandemic which has significantly impacted the aviation sector due to travel restrictions imposed globally. In a letter to Union minister Puri on Sunday, O'Brien urged him to ensure that Air India withdraws its decision on leave without pay scheme.

Terming it an "inhuman scheme" which is in sharp contrast to the Centre's earlier advisories, the TMC national spokesperson said the government has shown a complete lack of empathy and refusal to acknowledge the selfless service of Air India employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the letter, he said that about 150 Air India employees have tested COVID-19 positive so far.

In the press statement, the Trinamool Congress leader pointed out, point number 2 states that the the Leave Without Pay (LWP) Scheme enabled employees to avail the benefits of proceeding on leave without pay on Voluntary basis, whereas point number 8 says that the only addition in this scheme as compared to the earlier LWP scheme is that the management can pass an order requiring the employees to go on leave for a period of six months/two years (extendable up to 5 years) compulsorily. Point number 9 in the release talks about the identification of such employees. Similarly, in the memo, paragraph one says employees can opt for this scheme, whereas paragraph 3 asks departmental heads and regional directors to compulsorily send employees on LWP, he highlighted.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right nowEU leaders signal possible compromise on stimulusSigns emerged that leaders of northern European Union countries are willing to compromise on a 1.8 trillion euro 2 trillion coronavi...

Allow home quarantine only if coronavirus protocols followed: UP CM to officials

Stressing that a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus patients are still hiding their infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials to allow home quarantine only if all protocols related to the diseas...

Won't accept any unilateral revision of pay by Air India: Indian Commercial Pilots' Association

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association ICPA on Monday wrote to Air India CMD stating that any unilateral change by AI from agreed-upon wage settlement would be illegal and would not be in the interest of the national carrier. The manageme...

French state ready to finance repair work to Nantes cathedral

The French state is ready to finance work to repair the 15th-century cathedral in the city of Nantes which was damaged in a fire last weekend, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. The state is ready to respond financially,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020