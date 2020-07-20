Left Menu
A museum to showcase 6th century BCE Tamil civilisation

It will showcase several thousands of artefacts dug out during the six phases of excavation at nearby Keeladi site, which, according to the state archaeology department, is the second urbanisation in India after the Indus valley civilisation. According to the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department, the cultural deposits unearthed during excavations at Keeladi could be dated to a period between 6th century BCE and 1st century CE.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:30 IST
The life and times of the ancient Tamils who lived on the Vaigai plains around 6th century BCE will soon translate in the form of a museum at Konthagai village in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district. On Monday, chief minister K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the museum at Konthagai village to showcase the findings at the ancient Keeladi site, through video conferencing from the state Secretariat here.

This world-class museum will be set up at a cost of Rs 12.21 crore on 0.81 hectares and would be executed by the heritage wing of the public works department (PWD), an official release here said. It will showcase several thousands of artefacts dug out during the six phases of excavation at nearby Keeladi site, which, according to the state archaeology department, is the second urbanisation in India after the Indus valley civilisation.

According to the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department, the cultural deposits unearthed during excavations at Keeladi could be dated to a period between 6th century BCE and 1st century CE. Earlier, archaeologists unearthed brick walls like structures said to be 2,600-years-old.

Recently, skeletal remains of four juveniles were found during excavation at Konthagai site, about four km from Keeladi, as part of the sixth phase of excavation. Excavations at Keeladi have revealed that it was the cradle of one of the oldest urban civilisations, dating to some 2,600 years.

So far, over 14,000 artefacts and other related items have been obtained..

