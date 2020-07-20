Bombay HC judges to get Rs 50,000 annually to buy spectacles

The Maharashtra government hasapproved payment of Rs 50,000 per year to every judge of theBombay High Court for buying spectacles, as per a governmentresolution (GR)

According to the GR of the states law and judiciarydepartment, the decision covers judges, their spouses andfamily members dependent on them

The amount will include recurring expenses too, theJuly 10 GR signed by legal adviser and joint secretary YogeshAmeta said.