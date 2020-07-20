Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Updated: 20-07-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:28 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:09 p.m.

The second policeman dies of COVID-19 in Assam. UPSC decides to reimburse to-and-fro airfares of candidates appearing for civil services interview.

5:07 p.m. India needs to draw up its immunization strategy now itself on the administration of the vaccine for COVID-19 on the population when it comes out, says biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

5:03 p.m. Pakistan resumes polio vaccination campaign amid COVID-19 pandemic 5:00 p.m.

As many as 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra's Aurangabad as district's tally rises to 10,854. The license of two hypermarkets in Thiruvanathapuram, which allegedly violated lockdown protocol, has been suspended.

4:56 p.m. Pune housing society converts clubhouse into the isolation unit.

4:42 p.m. Record 46 fatalities push the COVID-19 death toll in UP to 1,192 as 1,913 new cases are reported.

4:10 p.m. PNB launches campaign to fight COVID-19.

4:00 p.m. COVID-19 testing of wastewater from planes and ships can be a valuable contact tracing tool, study says.

3:49 p.m. Allow home quarantine only if coronavirus protocols followed, UP CM tells officials.

India's debt-to-GDP to shoot up to 87.6 pc in FY21 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, economists at SBI said. 3:43 p.m.

Indore has seen COVID-19 case jumps of over 100 for the past five days, taking the count in Madhya Pradesh's worst-hit district to 6,155, officials say. 3:33 p.m.

Priests hit hard as income dries up amid COVID-19 crisis. Sasan Gir village in Gujarat's Junagadh district, renowned as the gateway to the Gir Lion Sanctuary and National Park, on Monday, went into a self-imposed 4-day lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

2:50 p.m. Over a hundred BSF personnel among 223 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura.

2:36 p.m. Kerala has made arrangements to treat around 50,000 COVID-19 patients at a time, doubling the first-line treatment centers to 56 as it battles the third wave of the infections that have pushed the active cases to over 7,000 in the last over two months.

2:32 p.m. UK firm declares positive results from COVID-19 protein treatment.

2:15 p.m. India should focus on food security and use its rural population to battle COVID-19, American economist Richard Wolff says.

2:01 p.m. In a first, two private hospitals in Patna were given the approval on Monday to treat COVID-19 patients amid the rising number of cases in the city 1:56 p.m.

Singapore reports 123 new COVID-19 cases. 1:46 p.m.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that in times of crisis, the government, society, cinema, and media in India act as "four bodies, one soul", and in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, they became a part of the solution to the problem. COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000-mark in Pune.

1:27 p.m. Second plasma bank in Kerala set up in Wayanad.

12:58 p.m. AIIMS covers 43 hospitals across 11 states this month via video consultation program, Health Ministry says.

12:52 p.m. The Delhi High Court sought the response of the AAP government and police on Monday on a plea seeking directions to them to record the statements of rescued children via video-conference, instead of taking them to the court during the COVID-19 pandemic.

12:47 p.m. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him the "worrisome situation" in the state.

12:29 p.m. The Mumbai civic body has urged Ganesh mandals in prominent areas like Andheri, Juhu and Versova to follow the concept of 'one ward-one Ganpati' during the festival this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

12:20 p.m. A 75-year old woman succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry while 93 fresh cases were reported, taking the overall tally in the union territory to 2,092, the health department says. 12:03 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000-mark as the state's death toll climbs to 97. 11:54 a.m.

Global investment banking major Bank of America (BofA), which stood second in India deal street ranking in the first half, is bullish on the remaining six months with a strong pipeline of deals, despite the COVID-19 pandemic hitting business sentiment. 11:52 a.m.

Record single-day spike of 40,425 COVID-19 cases reported in India as the country's tally crosses 11 lakh. 11:40 a.m.

Record 90 fresh COVID-19 cases take Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 740. 11:27 a.m.

Odisha's government focuses on the online public grievance redressal system. 11:07 a.m.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain will resume work after recovering from COVID-19. 10:41 a.m.

The former head priest of TTD succumbs to COVID-19. 10:11 a.m.

The Mizoram government is sending psychologists and doctors to quake-hit areas to assist people to deal with mental trauma. 9:54 a.m.

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests coronavirus positive.

