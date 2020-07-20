UPSC to hold PTs/interviews of remaining candidates from July 20-30

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to hold the personality tests (PTs)/interviews for the remaining candidates from July 20 to July 30, 2020. "The UPSC was in the midst of conducting the PTs/interviews for 2,304 candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2019 (CSE-2019) when the Centre Government imposed the COVID-19 lockdown," according to a UPSC release.

"The Commission reviewed the position and decided to defer the remaining PT Boards for 623 candidates of the CSE-2019 from March 23 onwards. With gradual lifting of the lockdown, the Commission has decided to hold the PTs for the remaining candidates from July 20 to July 30, 2020," it added. In order to ensure the safety of all the candidates, expert advisers and staff of the Commission, suitable arrangements have been made.

The Commission is also helping the candidates with their lodging and transport requirements. According to the release, "On reaching the Commission, all candidates will be provided 'Sealed Kit' consisting of a face mask, face shield, a bottle of sanitiser and hand gloves. Since the Interview Boards generally comprise of senior advisers, the Commission has taken all precautionary and safety measures for contactless PTs in order to shield the interviewers and the interviewees appropriately."

To ensure social distancing, the seating arrangements for the candidates at all venues are at a safe physical distance. Protocols that are to be followed by the candidates appearing in the interview have been communicated to them. (ANI)