Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bag with Rs 31.50 lakh stolen from bank’s cash counter in minutes: Police

Police suspect involvement of more than one accused in the theft. They must have been tailing Goyal and removed the bag finding it unguarded, said Mangilal, adding the police are also checking the bank’s CCTV footage..

PTI | Kota | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:13 IST
Bag with Rs 31.50 lakh stolen from bank’s cash counter in minutes: Police

A bag containing Rs 31.50 lakh of a grocery trader was stolen from the cash counter of an ICICI bank branch here on Monday in minutes during which its owner went to a different counter to deposit a pay-in-slip leaving back his bag, said police. The incident happened at the bank’s Char Murti Circle branch under Baran city police station area.

Police have lodged a case of theft against unidentified accused and efforts are on to trace them, they added. Baran city police station in-charge Mangilal said the incident happened around 11 am when trader Mahavir Goyal reached the bank to deposit his money.

Goyal told police that he left his bag with Rs 31.50 lakh at the cash counter and went to an adjoining counter for a few seconds to deposit his pay-in-slip, said the police station in-charge, adding that his bag had disappeared when he returned to the cash counter. Police suspect involvement of more than one accused in the theft.

They must have been tailing Goyal and removed the bag finding it unguarded, said Mangilal, adding the police are also checking the bank’s CCTV footage..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ramesh Chennithala writes to Yechury, says CM Vijayan introduced 'consultancy raj' in Kerala

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has introduced consultancy raj in the state as international funding agencies such as World Bank are...

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Brajesh Thakur moves HC against jail for life for sexual assault

Brajesh Thakur, who was sentenced to life imprisonment till his last breath for sexually assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihars Muzaffarpur district, has approached the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and jail term...

First human trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

AstraZenecas experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday.The vaccine, called AZD1222 and being developed by AstraZeneca and scientists at...

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. British researchers first began testing the vaccine i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020