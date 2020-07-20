Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed up of downright malicious and false allegation linking Pilot's action with my release: Omar

NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday reacted angrily to comments attributed to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel apparently linking his release from nearly nine months' detention to the revolt by Sachin Pilot against the Congress government in Rajasthan.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:44 IST
Fed up of downright malicious and false allegation linking Pilot's action with my release: Omar
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday reacted angrily to comments attributed to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel apparently linking his release from nearly nine months' detention to the revolt by Sachin Pilot against the Congress government in Rajasthan. Abdullah, a former Jammu, and Kashmir chief minister, and his National Conference (NC) have threatened to initiate legal action for defamation against Baghel.

Congress leader Baghel was quoted by a prominent English newspaper saying that "...and as far as Sachin Pilot is concerned, not that I have been tracking the Rajasthan events so closely, but it does make one curious why Omar Abdullah was released? He and Mehbooba Muftiji were booked under the same Sections of the law, while she is still languishing, he is out. Is it because Mr. Abdullah is brother-in-law of Sachin Pilot?" Pilot is married to Omar Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah. Congress has accused the BJP of being behind the rebellion by Pilot which led to his removal from the post of the deputy chief minister as well as the state party chief.

Reacting to Baghel's comments, Omar Abdullah tweeted, "I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father's release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers." He also tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala and the Congress party in his tweet. The NC also issued a statement expressing "strong objection" to Baghel's statement, saying it has "maliciously suggested" that the release of Abdullah from preventive detention was somehow related to Pilot's revolt or the present political situation unraveling in Rajasthan.

"The Party unequivocally rejects such malicious, false and politically motivated statements that are used for convenient political posturing," the statement said, adding it was "false and scurrilous" and defamatory to the reputation of Abdullah as well. The party said that it was public knowledge that Abdullah was released after he had approached the Supreme Court challenging his illegal order of detention.

"Given the indefensible nature of the illegal detention order, the same was revoked by the government during the course of the proceedings before the Supreme Court," the statement said, adding "we have taken cognizance of the libelous statement of Mr. Baghel and we are presently in the process of consulting our lawyers and shall be initiating appropriate legal action" against him. Abdullah was taken into preventive detention during the intervening night of August 4 and 5, hours before the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Hours before his preventive detention was to end after completing the mandatory six months, Abdullah was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act in February this year. However, on March 24, the PSA order for his detention was revoked after his sister Sara approached the Supreme Court challenging it. Besides Abdullah, a host of other leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including PDP leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti were taken into custody in August last year.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

IAF Rafale to arrive in India by end July 2020

The first batch of five Indian Air Force IAF Rafale is likely to arrive in India by end July 2020. The aircraft will be inducted at Air Force Station Ambala on 29 July subject to weather. No media coverage is planned on arrival. The final i...

Brexit will split financial markets, says Bank of England appointee

Brexit will make markets less efficient but it wont be disastrous for Britains economy, an appointee to the Bank of Englands Financial Policy Committee said on Monday. Britain left the European Union in January, with transition arrangements...

Ministry signs statement of ontent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers

In a step to realise the vision of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers in India and contribute to Prime Ministers call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and S...

UK suspends extradition arrangements with Hong Kong

Britains government suspended its extradition arrangements with Hong Kong on Monday, after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions grow with Beijing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had concerns about the new law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020