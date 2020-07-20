Regreening initiative launched in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area

To replenish the green cover damaged by cyclone Amphan in the city, 'Regreening of Bidhannagar' project was launched by state Environment minister Saumen Kumar Mahapatra on Monday. As part of the project, saplings of 34 species such as Bakul, Neem and Hartaki will be planted in the next one month, spokesperson of West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) said.

The initiative to bolster the green cover will be taken up in different places within 25 km radius of 'Paribesh Bhawan' (WBPCB head office) located in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area, alongside VIP road. "In the post-Amphan scenario there has been largescale destruction of trees in the metropolis. The regreening of our city is a dream project of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," the minister said after inaugurating the project.

The total project involves planting 10,000 seedlings, besides fencing and maintenance of the planted trees at a cost of Rs 1.47 crore, a WBPCB official said. Fencing and maintenance work will continue for two years after which the environment ministry will monitor the condition of trees.

At the inauguration of the project, neem trees were planted along the Canal Side road in eastern Kolkata. Speaking on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, the chief minister had said, "We have to keep in mind the species which needs to be planted. I have seen huge trees uprooted, while slim and young Neem trees were safe. We have to plant young and hardy trees." PTI SUS MM MM