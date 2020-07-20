Mumbai's COVID-19 cases up by 1,043 to over 1.02 lakh; 41 die

Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,02,267 on Monday with addition of 1,043 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll has mounted by 41 to 5,752, it said, adding that 36 of them were suffering from co-morbidities.

With 965 more patients being discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recoverved cases in Mumbai has increased to 72,650, the BMC said. The city now has 23,865 active cases, the BMC said, adding that 841 new suspected patients were admitted in hospitals in the day.