Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministry signs statement of ontent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers

The partnership was launched by Smt  Usha Sharma, Secretary, Youth Affairs and Dr.Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India in the presence of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:52 IST
Ministry signs statement of ontent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers
The partnership will leverage both the Ministry and UN efforts to work with young people to co-create and implement solutions at scale tackling education, skilling and unemployment challenges for young people in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

In a step to realise the vision of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers in India and contribute to Prime Minister's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed a Statement of Intent with YuWaah (a multi-stakeholder platform formed by the UNICEF) to work in partnership to promote volunteerism among the youth of India as well as to help them transition from education and learning to productive work, skilling and being active citizens. The partnership was launched by Smt Usha Sharma, Secretary, Youth Affairs and Dr.Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India in the presence of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju.

Speaking about the importance of the partnership, Shri Kiren Rijiju said, "This partnership is very appropriate in these challenging times. I am confident that it will give a strong focus on our existing policies. The Prime Minister has laid out a clearly-charted roadmap for the youth of India and given a clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, which the youth of India will have to drive. India being such a young country with a huge population, the contribution of the youth in any sphere can make a huge difference, not just in India but at the global platform."

Kiren Rijiju further added, "The Government of India is committed to listening to young people's opinions and ideas. These new ways of thinking are what we need to address many of India's persisting and upcoming challenges. Towards this end, the MYAS can be an effective bridge between young people together with partners like YuWaah and the Government machinery."

The partnership will leverage both the Ministry and UN efforts to work with young people to co-create and implement solutions at scale tackling education, skilling and unemployment challenges for young people in India. This will include collaboration on supporting young people in entrepreneurship, upskilling young people, creating linkages with aspirational socio-economic opportunities, promoting change-making and civic participation among young people, providing career guidance support to young people, supporting direct dialogue and the establishment of a feedback mechanism between young people and policy stakeholders, and building the capacity of the NSS and NYKS cadre and volunteer force on sustainable development goals.

Speaking about the partnership, Smt Usha Sharma, Secretary, Youth Affairs said, "We, at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, see YuWaah as a unique opportunity that can provide a platform to fulfil ambitions and dreams 'of the youth, for the youth and with the youth'. The partnership promises to give a great platform to our NYKS, NSS volunteers, even as they get a chance to interact with global experts."

Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, and UN Resident Coordinator a.i. said, "The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a key stakeholder of YuWaah, has spearheaded youth development and youth participation for several decades. YuWaah, through this partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and UN agencies in India, will support young people of this country to build, lead their own agendas and thrive. This especially relevant today as we need to prepare young people for a rapidly changing world, to involve them in decision making and amplify their views on issues/matters that concern their lives, inspiring them to take action."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR, Health Ministry suggest short and medium-term methods to enhance COVID testing capacity of states

The ICMR and the Union health ministry have suggested short and medium-term methods to all states and union territories for enhancing their COVID-19 testing capacity. In a joint letter issued on July 17, Union health ministry secretary Pree...

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

President Donald Trump insisted good things were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the cr...

Eight trucks from Afghanistan crossed over to India to facilitate transit trade

Eight trucks from Afghanistan crossed over to India through the Attari-Wagah border to facilitate transit trade. Six Afghani trucks three carrying mulethi and three carrying dry fruits crossed over to India on Monday. Earlier, two trucks ca...

COVID-19: 196 cases, 1 death on Mon, Goa count nears 4k mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 196 on Monday to reach 3,853, while the death of a 29-year-old man in Margao took the toll to 23, said an official. A total of 143 people were discharged during the day, he added.Out of 4,287...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020