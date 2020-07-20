UP's COVID-19 toll now 1,192 with record one-day jump of 46 deaths

The death toll from COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh reached 1,192 on Monday with a record 46 fatalities in a day, while the infection tally mounted to 51,160 as 1,913 fresh cases were reported, officials said. There are 19,137 active cases in the state, while a total of 30,831 people have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovering from the disease, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

On Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in the state had reached 49,247. With 1,913 fresh infections, the total number of cases has now risen to 51,160. However, Prasad has put the number of fresh cases at 1,924.

Among the fresh deaths, a maximum of 10 were reported from Kanpur while the state capital Lucknow reported 5. Besides, four deaths were reported from Prayagraj; three in Jhansi; two each in Baghpat, Unnao, Bareilly, Mahrajganj and Moradabad, while one each was reported from Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sahranpur, Firozabad, Varanasi, Basti, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Sambhal, Mathura, Deoria, Fatehpur, Mirzapur and Hamirpur, the health department said.

Among the fresh cases, a maximum of 282 were detected in Lucknow. Besides it, Kanpur recorded 174 cases, Varanasi 122 and Gautam Buddh Nagar 107 , it said. Prasad said 43,401 samples tested for COVID-19 on Sunday pushed the state's total testings to over 15 lakh. He said Aarogya Setu app has been helping people identify the symptoms and based on alerts generated by the mobile application, the Health Department has contacted over 3.35 lakh people till now.

Over 47,000 COVID help desks equipped with thermal scanners, pulse oximeters and other equipment are functioning in the state, he added.