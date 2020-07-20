Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP's COVID-19 toll now 1,192 with record one-day jump of 46 deaths

Besides, four deaths were reported from Prayagraj; three in Jhansi; two each in Baghpat, Unnao, Bareilly, Mahrajganj and Moradabad, while one each was reported from Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sahranpur, Firozabad, Varanasi, Basti, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Sambhal, Mathura, Deoria, Fatehpur, Mirzapur and Hamirpur, the health department said. Among the fresh cases, a maximum of 282 were detected in Lucknow.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:47 IST
UP's COVID-19 toll now 1,192 with record one-day jump of 46 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh reached 1,192 on Monday with a record 46 fatalities in a day, while the infection tally mounted to 51,160 as 1,913 fresh cases were reported, officials said. There are 19,137 active cases in the state, while a total of 30,831 people have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovering from the disease, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

On Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in the state had reached 49,247. With 1,913 fresh infections, the total number of cases has now risen to 51,160. However, Prasad has put the number of fresh cases at 1,924.

Among the fresh deaths, a maximum of 10 were reported from Kanpur while the state capital Lucknow reported 5. Besides, four deaths were reported from Prayagraj; three in Jhansi; two each in Baghpat, Unnao, Bareilly, Mahrajganj and Moradabad, while one each was reported from Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sahranpur, Firozabad, Varanasi, Basti, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Sambhal, Mathura, Deoria, Fatehpur, Mirzapur and Hamirpur, the health department said.

Among the fresh cases, a maximum of 282 were detected in Lucknow. Besides it, Kanpur recorded 174 cases, Varanasi 122 and Gautam Buddh Nagar 107 , it said. Prasad said 43,401 samples tested for COVID-19 on Sunday pushed the state's total testings to over 15 lakh. He said Aarogya Setu app has been helping people identify the symptoms and based on alerts generated by the mobile application, the Health Department has contacted over 3.35 lakh people till now.

Over 47,000 COVID help desks equipped with thermal scanners, pulse oximeters and other equipment are functioning in the state, he added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Centre planning to auction modernised railway stations to private players: Goyal

After deciding to privatise 151 passenger trains, the Centre is planning to auction railway stations to private players after modernising the facilities, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. Addressing a webinar organised by the Merc...

InCred raises Rs 500 cr debt funding from PSBs, financial institutions

Financial technology startup InCred on Monday said it has raised Rs 500 crore debt funding from various public sector banks and financial institutions to expand lending across consumer, education and MSME segments. InCred had earlier rais...

RSS meet in Bhopal to discuss Ram temple, China: functionary

A meeting of top office-bearers of the RSS will begin here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday wherein issues like Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Sino-India stand-off will be naturally discussed, a functionary said on Monday. Sangh chief Mohan Bhag...

Sushant case: 3 psychiatrists, psychotherapist give statements

Police have recorded statements ofthree psychiatrists and a psychotherapist as part of their probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month, a senior official said on Monday. Their statements were recorded over the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020