Coronavirus cases can further rise in Bihar in days to come: Central team

Winding up its two-day visit to the state during which the health ministry team inspected some containment zones and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Patna and Gaya, the team assured all assistance to the state in fighting the virus, spreading fast in Bihar. As per the latest official count, Bihar has a total of 27,455 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll stands at 187.

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A visiting three-member Central team on COVID-19 Monday expressed apprehension that Bihar could see a further rise in coronavirus cases in days to come, and recommended ramping up of the state's medicare facilities. Winding up its two-day visit to the state during which the health ministry team inspected some containment zones and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Patna and Gaya, the team assured all assistance to the state in fighting the virus, spreading fast in Bihar.

As per the latest official count, Bihar has a total of 27,455 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll stands at 187. A total of 17,535 patients have recovered. The team -- led by Luv Agarwal, a joint secretary in the ministry, and having director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr S K Singh and Associate Professor of Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Neeraj Nishchal as members -- Monday visited Gaya, around 80 km from the state capital They visited a containment zone and interacted with the doctors of Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH).

The panel had on Sunday visited containment zones and dedicated COVID-19 hospital Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in the state capital, besides holding meeting with Bihar's Principal Secretary (Health) Uday Singh Kumawat and other senior officials. It had asked the state's health department to focus on "contact-tracing and testing" to combat the deadly virus more effectively.

In Gaya, the team held a review meeting at the circuit house with District Magistrate Abhishek Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr Brajesh Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra, and others. It enquired about the steps being taken by the district administration to contain the spread of the contagion and also visited one of the containment zones at G B Road, official sources said.

ANMCH Superintendent Dr Harish Chandra Hari said the central team inspected its various departments. It sought to know about the treatment and medical facilities and other arrangements provided to the patients, Dr Hari said, adding they also gave necessary instructions.

Dr Hari said the team expressed apprehensions that the "COVID cases could further rise in days to come in Bihar and hence there should be readiness and preparedness in advance to deal with the situation. Necessary action should be taken to contain the spread of the disease." Of the 50 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at ANMCH, Gaya, nine are in serious condition, ANMCH Medicine Department head Dr P K Sinha said. The Central team held a second meeting with the state's health principal secretary and other officials Monday here, before returning to the national capital.

They shared their experiences with the state government as how to provide better healthcare facilities to the people with the cooperation of government and private hospitals. State Health Minister Mangal Pandey claimed that the central team praised efforts of the state government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the state government has sought more necessary health equipment for more effectively tackling the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who hails from Bihar, said the Central government will further extend all possible help to the state in combating COVID-19 after taking feedback from the visiting team. Choubey said that the central government has made 10,000 rapid antigen test kits available to the state government.

The ICMR has made antigen kits available to UP, Delhi, Ladakh, Daman, and northeastern states on a priority basis, he added.

