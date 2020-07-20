53 more coronavirus cases in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, actives cases 214

Fifty-three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 214, an official said. Among the new cases are six jail inmates and three police personnel who are being shifted to a COVID hospital, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

The senior official said 367 results were received out of which 53 came out positive for the virus. Seven people recovered from the deadly disease on the day, the DM added. So far, 375 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the district.