Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government committed to ensuring technological shift towards 'work from home' is smooth: PM Modi

Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on business culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that 'work from home' is being adopted in a big way and the government is constantly working towards providing infrastructure, connectivity and regulatory environment to ensure that this technological shift is smooth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:38 IST
Government committed to ensuring technological shift towards 'work from home' is smooth: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on business culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that 'work from home' is being adopted in a big way and the government is constantly working towards providing infrastructure, connectivity and regulatory environment to ensure that this technological shift is smooth. Prime Minister Modi interacted with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna via video conferencing today.

He also discussed the technologies associated and challenges involved in the recent decision of IBM to make 75 per cent of its employees to work from home. He mentioned the strong connect of IBM with India and its huge presence in the country, with over one lakh people working across 20 cities in the company. The Prime Minister appreciated the role played by IBM, in association with CBSE, towards the launch of AI curriculum in 200 schools in India.

He said that the government is working towards introducing students to concepts such as AI, machine learning, etc at an early stage, to further the tech temperament in the country. IBM CEO said that teaching about technology and data should be in the category of basic skills like algebra, needs to be taught with passion and should be introduced early, said an official release issued by the PMO. Prime Minister Modi highlighted that this is a great time to invest in India. He said that the country is welcoming and supporting investments taking place in the tech sector. He noted that while the world is witnessing a slowdown, FDI inflow in India is increasing.

He said that the country is moving forward with the vision of a self-sufficient India so that a globally competent and disruption resilient local supply chain can be developed. IBM CEO briefed PM about IBM's huge investment plans in India. He expressed confidence in the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Prime Minister talked about the efforts of the government in the last six years to promote wellness and ensure that the best quality healthcare is within the reach of the people. He explored the possibilities of creating India specific AI-based tools in the healthcare sector and the development of better models for disease prediction and analysis.

He underlined that the country is moving towards the development of an integrated, tech and data-driven healthcare system which is affordable and hassle-free for the people. He noted that IBM can play an important role in taking forward the healthcare vision. IBM CEO appreciated Prime Minister's vision for Ayushman Bharat and talked about using technology for the early identification of diseases. Other areas of discussion included the issues of data security, cyber-attacks, concerns around privacy, and health benefits of Yoga. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Two suicide cases reported in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A young woman and a farm worker allegedly died of suicide in separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. A 32-year-old man employed with a farmer allegedly died of suicide by hanging from the ceilin...

HC tells TN govt to give people enough time for last rites

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate time to perform the religious rites of deceased COVID-19 patients, but said the protocol to cremate or bury such bodies should not be violated. The bench...

Latest NHL results show two positive tests

Two players tested positive for the coronavirus during the first week of training camp, the NHL said Monday. The league administered 2,618 tests to more than 800 players from July 13-17.Both players have self-isolated and are following Cent...

Rajasthan sees 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; infection tally reaches 30,390

Nine more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the death toll to 568 in the state. The state also saw 956 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 30,390, an official statement saidA total of 7,627 COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020