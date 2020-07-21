Left Menu
Andhra: Mala Mahanadu women's wing president attempts suicide during press meet, condition stable

Mala Mahanadu women's wing president Joni Kumari consumed poison during a press meet here on Monday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-07-2020 05:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 05:27 IST
Mala Mahanadu women's wing president Joni Kumari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mala Mahanadu women's wing president Joni Kumari consumed poison during a press meet here on Monday. Kumari held a press meet at the press club where she alleged that she was cheated by some persons in the ruling party, and she was unable to meet the Chief Minister in this regard due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

She said that she met with the top brass of YSRCP but they did not respond to her problems, adding that she considered the ruling party in the state as her family but was cheated by some. "I have not received justice so far but I met senior leader Vijayasai Reddy on July 6," she said. Giving warning that she will commit suicide as no one was helping her to get justice, Kumari consumed poison during the press meet.

Police immediately plunged into action and took her to Vijayawada Government General Hospital where she was given primary treatment and later shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital. "The condition of Joni Kumari is stable and she is safe. A case has been filed under section 309 Indian Penal code," Governorpet police station Inspector Nagaraju told ANI. (ANI)

