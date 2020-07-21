MP Governor Lalji Tandon dies
Lucknow July 21 ( PTI) Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died at a hospital here early Tuesday morning. He was 85. Tandon was in the hospital for the past few weeks. According to his son Ashutosh Tandon, he died at 5.35 am.
His last rites will be performed later in the day. Tandon was admitted to the Medanta hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, fever, and difficulty in urination.
