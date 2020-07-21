Maha: Boy detained for raping minor girl

A 17-year-old boy has been detained in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a teenaged girl, police said on Tuesday. The accused and the 15-year-old victim were friends and resided in Vangani town, they said.

On July 12, the accused took the girl to his friend's house in Vangani where he allegedly raped her when no one else was around, an official from Kulgaon police station said. The girl lodged a police complaint on Monday following which the boy was detained.

A case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. The reason for the complaint being filed so late by the victim was not known, he added.