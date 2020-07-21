Mumbai Cricket Association owes over Rs 14 cr to Mumbai cops: RTI reply
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI) The Mumbai Cricket Association has still not paid arrears of Rs 14.82 crore, despite 30 reminders sent by the Mumbai police, the reply to an RTI query has revealed. According to information received by RTI activist Anil Galgali, the arrears are related to the settlement fee for the security provided between 2013 and 2019 for matches in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government has not yet issued any order related to the fee for the matches held between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.
The Mumbai police was paid Rs 1.40 crore for IPL 2018, which was once in the last seven years, the RTI reply added. Apart from this, a total of Rs 14,82,74,177 is pending due to the security provided during some ODIs and Test matches, apart from other big tournaments like Women's World Cup in 2013, T20 World Cup in 2016, and IPL in 2017. (ANI)
