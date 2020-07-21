Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eskom withdraws operations in W Cape after violent incidents

“Eskom fears for the safety of staff after two violent incidents occurred involving Eskom vehicles,” said the power utility in a statement on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:20 IST
Eskom withdraws operations in W Cape after violent incidents
Eskom is working closely with the local South African Police Service and Eskom Security Services to ensure the safety of staff while working in these areas. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eskom has withdrawn its operations in parts of the Western Cape following violent incidents.

"Eskom fears for the safety of staff after two violent incidents occurred involving Eskom vehicles," said the power utility in a statement on Monday.

In the first incident, an Eskom vehicle was stoned and set alight by protestors in Khayelitsha. However, the driver managed to escape unharmed.

In the second incident, another Eskom vehicle was stoned in the Bardale area in Mfuleni.

Employees managed to escape both incidents unharmed and evacuated the area safely.

The current violent protests around Cape Town are allegedly due to the recent spike in land invasions.

"Eskom strongly condemns the harassment of its employees who are simply carrying out their duties. We have taken the decision to withdraw all Eskom services to parts of Khayelitsha and the entire Bardale area in Mfuleni.

"Unfortunately customer faults will not be attended to until these areas are declared safe for Eskom to return," said the utility's General Manager for Distribution, Western Cape, Alwie Lester.

The parts of Khayelitsha where services have been withdrawn are:

Sections A; B; C; D; E; F; G; H; I; J; RR, DD, DT and BM

Thembani;

Khwezi;

Bongweni;

Site B; and

Site C.

Eskom is working closely with the local South African Police Service and Eskom Security Services to ensure the safety of staff while working in these areas.

"We emphasise our call to the community to support Eskom and report incidents," said Eskom.

The public can contact the Eskom Toll-Free Crime Hotline on 0800 11 27 22 or SMS Crime Line on 32211. Callers may remain anonymous.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

IMF approves USD7.6 million debt relief to Burundi amid COVID-19 pandemic

The International Monetary Fund has said that it had approved USD7.6 million debt relief to Burundi to help address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news report by Vanguard.It said the relief for three months wou...

Journalist shot at in UP's Ghaziabad; 9 held

A Ghaziabad-based journalist was hospitalised after he was shot at by some assailants near his home and nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday. The attack comes days after Vikram Joshi,...

Why should Gujarat rule all states? says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan.

Why should Gujarat rule all states says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan....

Pithoragarh roads blocked, residents struggle to take the sick to hospitals

Residents of Munsiyari area in Pithoragarh district are finding it hard to take the sick to hospitals as roads have been blocked due to landslides and rains. Villagers carried a patient on a makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs because o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020