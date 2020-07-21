Eskom withdraws operations in W Cape after violent incidents

Eskom has withdrawn its operations in parts of the Western Cape following violent incidents.

"Eskom fears for the safety of staff after two violent incidents occurred involving Eskom vehicles," said the power utility in a statement on Monday.

In the first incident, an Eskom vehicle was stoned and set alight by protestors in Khayelitsha. However, the driver managed to escape unharmed.

In the second incident, another Eskom vehicle was stoned in the Bardale area in Mfuleni.

Employees managed to escape both incidents unharmed and evacuated the area safely.

The current violent protests around Cape Town are allegedly due to the recent spike in land invasions.

"Eskom strongly condemns the harassment of its employees who are simply carrying out their duties. We have taken the decision to withdraw all Eskom services to parts of Khayelitsha and the entire Bardale area in Mfuleni.

"Unfortunately customer faults will not be attended to until these areas are declared safe for Eskom to return," said the utility's General Manager for Distribution, Western Cape, Alwie Lester.

The parts of Khayelitsha where services have been withdrawn are:

Sections A; B; C; D; E; F; G; H; I; J; RR, DD, DT and BM

Thembani;

Khwezi;

Bongweni;

Site B; and

Site C.

Eskom is working closely with the local South African Police Service and Eskom Security Services to ensure the safety of staff while working in these areas.

"We emphasise our call to the community to support Eskom and report incidents," said Eskom.

The public can contact the Eskom Toll-Free Crime Hotline on 0800 11 27 22 or SMS Crime Line on 32211. Callers may remain anonymous.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)