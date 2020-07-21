Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dal Lake's Teilbal settling basin being de-silted after 20 yrs

The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has begun the dredging of Dal Lake's Teilbal settling basin after two decades.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:21 IST
Dal Lake's Teilbal settling basin being de-silted after 20 yrs
LAWDA dredges Teilbal settling basin after 20 years. Image Credit: ANI

The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has begun the dredging of Dal Lake's Teilbal settling basin after two decades. LAWDA Vice-Chairman Tufail Matto said, "This settling basin hasn't been de-silted for around 20 years. This process will take about a year to complete."

Matto said about 70-80 per cent of the water that goes into the Dal Lake passes through the Teilbal settling basin. This settling basin was created so that all the sediments in the water could settle down before it entered the lake. "We are carrying out dredging and de-silting so that future generations can have clean water to use," he said. Local residents said the basin which was once used as a source of drinking water has been filled with silt and garbage because the water body had not been dredged for two decades. They thanked LAWDA for the move.

"This move of LAWDA is appreciated by us. Water from the mountains of Dachigam national park and other areas come into this basin. Earlier we used to drink water from the basin, but it became undrinkable over time as the basin was not cleaned for the past 20 years," Ghulam Rasool, a local resident told ANI. Another resident Muhammad Rafiq said, "The move will help in beautification of the Dal Lake which is one of the main tourist destinations of the area."

The residents said they were partly responsible for not keeping the basin clean. "We used this basin for drinking water in the past, but due to misuse, it got polluted to the extent that we can't even look at it. We pledge to keep it clean in future," said Abdul Rehman, a local resident. One of the most noteworthy tourist destinations, the Dal Lake attracts a large number of tourists from across the world every year and contributes majorly to the economy of the area. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist shot at in UP's Ghaziabad; 9 held

A Ghaziabad-based journalist was hospitalised after he was shot at by some assailants near his home and nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday. The attack comes days after Vikram Joshi,...

Why should Gujarat rule all states? says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan.

Why should Gujarat rule all states says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan....

Pithoragarh roads blocked, residents struggle to take the sick to hospitals

Residents of Munsiyari area in Pithoragarh district are finding it hard to take the sick to hospitals as roads have been blocked due to landslides and rains. Villagers carried a patient on a makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs because o...

Sensational Stokes displaces Holder to become world's top-ranked Test all-rounder

England star Ben Stokes has outdone West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the worlds top-ranked Test all-rounder while also attaining a career-best third position among batsmen in the ICC Test Player Rankings, following a match-winning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020