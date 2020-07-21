Flood takes one more life in Assam

One more person lost their life in a flood-related incident on Tuesday, said Assam government officials. In a statement, the state government said that 85 human lives have been lost due to floods in Assam till Monday. According to the state government, a total of 24,48,128 people have been affected in 24 districts of the state due to the floods.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected flood and erosion caused by the Aie River at Tulsi Jhora in Chirang district. "Several parts of Chirang district are facing floods & erosion. Relief work is going on 24x7. This morning, inspected flood & erosion affected areas near the Aie river at Tulsijhora and directed officials to take necessary measures on a war-footing," tweeted Sonowal after his inspection of the flood-affected area.

The flood situation in Assam remains critical with most of the rivers including the Brahmaputra flowing menacingly above the danger mark. The water level of the Barak River, which flows through Cachar district in the state, too, has been on the rise in recent days. The floods have affected 24 districts, damaging 1,09,600.53 hectares of crops and affected over 24 lakh people in the state, according to the flood situation report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. It added that the rising water levels have affected a total of 2,254 villages.

The government has set up 276 relief camps and 192 relief distribution centres across the districts to help the people affected by the floods in the state. (ANI)