Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flood takes one more life in Assam

One more person lost their life in a flood-related incident on Tuesday, said Assam government officials.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:00 IST
Flood takes one more life in Assam
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspects flood and erosion caused by the Aie River at Tulsi Jhora in Chirang district. Image Credit: ANI

One more person lost their life in a flood-related incident on Tuesday, said Assam government officials. In a statement, the state government said that 85 human lives have been lost due to floods in Assam till Monday. According to the state government, a total of 24,48,128 people have been affected in 24 districts of the state due to the floods.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected flood and erosion caused by the Aie River at Tulsi Jhora in Chirang district. "Several parts of Chirang district are facing floods & erosion. Relief work is going on 24x7. This morning, inspected flood & erosion affected areas near the Aie river at Tulsijhora and directed officials to take necessary measures on a war-footing," tweeted Sonowal after his inspection of the flood-affected area.

The flood situation in Assam remains critical with most of the rivers including the Brahmaputra flowing menacingly above the danger mark. The water level of the Barak River, which flows through Cachar district in the state, too, has been on the rise in recent days. The floods have affected 24 districts, damaging 1,09,600.53 hectares of crops and affected over 24 lakh people in the state, according to the flood situation report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. It added that the rising water levels have affected a total of 2,254 villages.

The government has set up 276 relief camps and 192 relief distribution centres across the districts to help the people affected by the floods in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden contributes to UNICEF’s child protection program in Liberia

The Government of Sweden has contributed 10 million Swedish Kronor to UNICEFs Child Protection programmes to support the provision of quality essential social services for children in Liberia.The Swedish support will enable children, adoles...

IMF approves USD7.6 million debt relief to Burundi amid COVID-19 pandemic

The International Monetary Fund has said that it had approved USD7.6 million debt relief to Burundi to help address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news report by Vanguard.It said the relief for three months wou...

Journalist shot at in UP's Ghaziabad; 9 held

A Ghaziabad-based journalist was hospitalised after he was shot at by some assailants near his home and nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday. The attack comes days after Vikram Joshi,...

Why should Gujarat rule all states? says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan.

Why should Gujarat rule all states says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020