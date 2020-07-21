Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India says some employees died of COVID-19, their kin to be compensated

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:02 IST
Air India says some employees died of COVID-19, their kin to be compensated

Some employees of Air India have succumbed to COVID-19 , an official circular of the airline has said, as it announced a fixed compensation amount for the next of kin. However, Air India spokesperson did not respond to PTI queries on how many employees have been infected and have died due to coronavirus. The internal circular dated July 20 noted that "many employees of the company are getting COVID positive and some of the employees have also succumbed to the pandemic." "To safeguard the interests of the families, it has been decided to make an ad-hoc payment to the family or legal heir of employees, who die during the period of COVID-19," the circular, a copy of which has been accessed by PTI, stated.

Families or legal heirs of permanent employees who die of COVID-19 will get Rs 10 lakh, the amount is Rs 5 lakh for fixed term contract employees and Rs 90,000 for casual employees who worked continuously for one year, the circular said. If the deceased worker was employed through a contractor or service provider, his or her family or legal heir will be paid an amount equivalent to the gross salary of two months, it said.

It stated that the ad-hoc payment circular will be applicable only for the period of the COVID-19 pandemic and shall be initially in force from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, subject to review thereafter. Coronavirus has infected 55 Air India pilots, said two leading pilot unions of the airline last week in a letter to carrier's CMD Rajiv Bansal.

Air India has a debt of around Rs 70,000 crore and the government started the process to sell it to a private entity in January. The national carrier's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,500 crore. The airline issued an internal order on July 14 asking its departmental heads and regional directors to identify employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to five years. Moreover, it said employees can also volunteer for the LWP scheme. The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, LWP and laying off employees in order to conserve cash flow.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army gets 'Bharat' drones for accurate surveillance along China border

By Ajit K Dubey New Delhi India, July 21 ANI Amid the ongoing boundary dispute between India and China, DRDO has provided its indigenously-developed drone named Bharat to the Indian Army for carrying out accurate surveillance in high altitu...

DMK protests surge in electricity bills in Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin led a protest against the state government due to the rising electricity bills. Party leaders were seen carrying black flags during their protests. Speaking to ANI, senior party leader a...

Sweden contributes to UNICEF’s child protection program in Liberia

The Government of Sweden has contributed 10 million Swedish Kronor to UNICEFs Child Protection programmes to support the provision of quality essential social services for children in Liberia.The Swedish support will enable children, adoles...

IMF approves USD7.6 million debt relief to Burundi amid COVID-19 pandemic

The International Monetary Fund has said that it had approved USD7.6 million debt relief to Burundi to help address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news report by Vanguard.It said the relief for three months wou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020