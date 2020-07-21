City fishing harbour out of bounds for public, says TN govt

General public would not be allowed toenter the Kasimedu fishing harbour here to buy fish effective Tuesdayas part of anti-COVID measures, the Tamil Nadu government said. Also, several regulations like a fixed time slot for sale byfishermen to vendors between 3 am and 8 am have been introduced against the background of people thronging the harbour to buy fish often flouting anti-COVID norms like social distancing.

As per decisions taken at a high-level meeting in which top officials and representatives of mechanised boats association and traders took part, only 50 to 70 boats would be allowed per day to set out for fishing from the Kasimedu harbour, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said. "The general public shall not be allowed to enter the harbour under any circumstances to buy fish," he said in a statement.

Permission would be given only to 50 mechanised boats to sell their catch at the fish landing site and sale by fishermen to vendors shall be confined to five hours from 3 am to 8 am. Traders would be allowed to enter the harbour only in batches of 150 people and only after a group returned followingpurchase, another batch may proceed.

Those operating mechanised boats should not put up their catch for sale in the vicinity of fishermen working on catamarans, the Minister said adding the norms are effective from today.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI.