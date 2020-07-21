2 held with nearly 2,000 pints of illicit liquor in Noida

Two Delhi-based men were arrested here on Tuesday with nearly 2,000 pints of illicit liquor meant for sale in Haryana, police said. Anil Singh and Saagar, both aged around 25 years and residents of Palam in Delhi, were held by the officials from the Sector 20 police station in Noida, they said.

"Forty cartons totalling 1,920 pints of illicit liquor were seized from their possession. The liquor was labelled for sale in Haryana," a police spokesperson said. An FIR has been lodged against the accused at the Sector 20 police station under the Excise Act, the official said.