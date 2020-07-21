MP: Pak-returned speech-impaired woman placed in care of NGO

Hearing and speech-impaired woman Geeta, who was brought back to the country from Pakistan five years ago, has been shifted to another NGO in Indore in keeping with her wish, an official said on Tuesday. The organisation will now try to rehabilitate Geeta and also track down her family, said the official from the Social Justice and Divyang Welfare department.

Geeta was earlier put up at a hostel of NGO Mook Badhir Sanghatan in Indore, he said. The woman in her 20s has now been placed in the care of Anand Service Society, run by sign language expert Gyanendra Purohit, after she gave her consent in writing, the official said.

In a video-call with PTI, Geeta conveyed in sign language through Purohit that she was happy about being in her new home and is hopeful that she will be reunited with her parents. According to officials till date, nearly 10 families have claimed that Geeta was their daughter, but investigations have not confirmed anybody's claim so far.

Following efforts made by the then external affairs minister late Sushma Swaraj, Geeta was brought back to India on October 26, 2015, nearly 14 years after she had accidentally entered Pakistan. Geeta was found by Pakistan Rangers on Samjhauta Express at Lahore railway station when she was around seven years old and was in the care of Edhi Foundation during her stay in the country.