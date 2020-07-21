Police Committee welcomes speedy arrest in Gauteng MPL murder case

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, has welcomed the speedy arrest and court appearance of a suspect in the murder case of Gauteng Member of the Provincial Legislature, Mapiti Matsena.

Monoko Francis Thoka, 29, made a brief appearance at the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a murder charge.

Matsena was the chairperson of the Provincial Safety and Security Committee. He was allegedly attacked and fatally stabbed at his home in Doornpoorton, Tshwane, on the night of 16 July 2020.

"The speedy arrest is testament to the good capabilities of the police and will hopefully bring justice to the Matsena family. The arrest should further strengthen the credibility in the police in resolving acts of crime expeditiously," Joemat-Pettersson said.

She urged the police to ensure that investigations are completed quickly and qualitatively to ensure that prosecutions deter criminal acts.

She said the committee hopes that the police will work with the prosecution team to ensure effective prosecution.

"All criminals must be removed from our streets to ensure that safety and security return to our streets. Furthermore, the community must work hand-in-hand with police in the fight against crime, as crime has social and economic impacts on everyone," the chairperson said.

The committee has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Matsena family for his senseless and brutal murder.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole, has applauded the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Johan Ndlovu and his team for their speedy and positive response to the 72-hour Activation Plan.

The police have appealed to anyone, who may have any information on crime, to contact the SAPS via Crime Stop on 086 00 10111. Information may also be provided to the SAPS via MySAPSApp, an application which can be downloaded on any android or iPhone.

"All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous," National Commissioner spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)