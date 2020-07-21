Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani aggression, a defence spokesman said.

"At about 1715 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district," he said. On July 18, Three civilians were killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch district.

On July 10, an Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri district..