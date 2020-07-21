Sweet shop owner affected by lockdown kills self

A 35-year-old sweet shop owner, whose business was hit due to the COVID-19 lockdown, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope at his home here on Tuesday, police said

The man, Devendra, often had fights with his family members about his affected business, Kotwali Nagar Inspector Aruna Rai said

The body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the case, he said. DPBDPB