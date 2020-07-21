Left Menu
Five held in gold heist in Haryana's Panipat

The Haryana Police on Tuesday said it has cracked a dacoity case in which gold ornaments worth over Rs 2 crore and some cash were looted from a private gold finance company office in Panipat over two years ago.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:41 IST
The Haryana Police on Tuesday said it has cracked a dacoity case in which gold ornaments worth over Rs 2 crore and some cash were looted from a private gold finance company office in Panipat over two years ago. Police said five accused in the case had been arrested.

Of the jewelleries looted, police recovered 81.310 gram gold and Rs 52.25 lakh cash. Besides, three country-made pistols, a car, and a bike used in the crime were also seized from the possession of the arrested accused, a police spokesperson said in a statement here. He said the Haryana DGP had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the accused.

"Gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore and some cash were looted by the miscreants from India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) after holding the staff hostage at gunpoint in January 2018," he said. He said a Crime Investigating Agency team of the Haryana Police on July 14 this year had got a secret input about the presence of the robbers.

On receipt of information, police raided the location and nabbed five accused from Panipat. During preliminary interrogation, they disclosed their involvement in the gold heist. A case to this effect was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in Panipat. "Among the arrested accused is gang's kingpin Dawood of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The others are Imran, Bijender alias Binder, Rajiv alias JP and Sunny alias Doctor," he said.

Initial investigations revealed that Dawood had come to Panipat and started living in a rented accommodation. He was under Rs 5-lakh debt following which he made a plan to strike at the gold finance company office along with his aides. After the incident, all accused had divided the looted ornaments and cash, he said.

Police are trying to recover the remaining gold that was looted..

