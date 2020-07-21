21 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya; tally rises to 490

Twenty-one more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state's tally to 490, Health Minister A L Hek said on Tuesday. The 21 fresh cases include 13 in East Khasi Hills (1 Air Force, 2 CRPF, 1 BSF & 9 others), seven in Ri Bhoi and one in West Jaintia Hills, he said.

The Health minister said 18 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered people to 70. "We also have as many as 18 new recoveries, taking the total recoveries from the virus to 70," he said.

Hek said the 18 recovered people include 14 BSF troopers, two from West Garo Hills, an SBI branch manager in East Jaintia Hills and one from the Air Force. Of the total 490 COVID-19 cases, 416 are active as 70 people have recovered and four have died.

East Khasi Hills has over 355 active cases that include 266 BSF troopers, 15 armed forces personnel and 74 others. In Ri Bhoi district where areas bordering Assam have been declared as 'containment zone', the number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 42.

There are 12 active cases in West Garo Hills, two in South Garo Hills, one in East Jaintia Hills, one in East Garo Hills, and one in North Garo Hills. Meanwhile, Health Services director Aman War said the state government is expecting more recoveries.

He said the majority of the patients are 'asymptomatic' except for one severe case whose condition, however, is improving. The state has recorded a total of 490 COVID-19 cases of which 416 are active cases, 70 have recovered from the dreaded virus while 4 people have so far succumbed to the disease.